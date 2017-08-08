Reporter, Sports

WTNH.com Staff Published:

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.

Job Title
Reporter, Sports

Education
Bachelor’s Degree

Career Level
Entry Level

Location
Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)

Category
News

Job Type
Part-time

Job Description
WTNH News 8 is looking for a part-time sports reporter to enhance our weekend sports coverage.

The sports reporter will shoot, write, and edit for our weekend newscasts. Coverage will include scholastic and collegiate sports – football, basketball, and hockey — and local coverage of NFL Football.

We’re looking for a smart, motivated sports journalist who is well organized and social media savvy. Excellent communication skills and willingness to work 10-20 hours a week, primarily in the evening and on weekends are also needed.

A bachelor’s degree is preferred, minimum one-year sports reporting/MMJ experience required.

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements: Must be able to juggle multiple tasks from multiple sources at one time and will work on multiple projects simultaneously in a fast paced office environment. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned as needed.

Pre-employment DMV Check required.

No Phone Calls please.

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

WTNH is an equal opportunity employer that seeks diversity in our workforce. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.
To be considered for this position you must apply online.

