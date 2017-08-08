To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.

Job Title

Reporter, Sports

Education

Bachelor’s Degree

Career Level

Entry Level

Location

Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)

Category

News

Job Type

Part-time

Job Description

WTNH News 8 is looking for a part-time sports reporter to enhance our weekend sports coverage.

The sports reporter will shoot, write, and edit for our weekend newscasts. Coverage will include scholastic and collegiate sports – football, basketball, and hockey — and local coverage of NFL Football.

We’re looking for a smart, motivated sports journalist who is well organized and social media savvy. Excellent communication skills and willingness to work 10-20 hours a week, primarily in the evening and on weekends are also needed.

A bachelor’s degree is preferred, minimum one-year sports reporting/MMJ experience required.

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements: Must be able to juggle multiple tasks from multiple sources at one time and will work on multiple projects simultaneously in a fast paced office environment. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned as needed.

Pre-employment DMV Check required.

No Phone Calls please.

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

WTNH is an equal opportunity employer that seeks diversity in our workforce. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

To be considered for this position you must apply online.

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.