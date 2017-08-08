Reports: Uber co-founder not returning as CEO

(WTNH)– Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick will not be returning as the company’s CEO.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company’s chairman made the announcement in an email to their staff on Monday.

Now there is speculation rising that Kalanick may try to land a different position at Uber.

Kalanick resigned as CEO back in June after months of crisis within the ride sharing company. There is no word yet on who could replace him as CEO.