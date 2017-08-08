Second suspect arrested in connection to April beating death of asthmatic man

Related Coverage Manslaughter charge brought in death of asthmatic man

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is facing charges in connection to an April homicide involving a man who suffered an asthma attack while being assaulted.

Latrel Baker, 20, has been arrested after police say he was involved in the death of 26-year-old Victor Ortiz.

Witnesses say Ortiz was attacked by several people and suffered an asthma attack during the incident.

Related Content: Manslaughter charge brought in death of asthmatic man

Ortiz was admitted to a hospital following the attack and died three days later.

Baker is facing a charge of Manslaughter in the First Degree. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is the second person charged in the case.

On Aug. 3, Latia Quarles, 23, was arrested for her alleged role in Ortiz’s death. She is also facing a charge on Manslaughter in the First Degree and is being held on a $15,000 bond.