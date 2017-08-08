Sen. Blumenthal meets refugees at summer learning English class in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven organization that helps refugees got a special visitor on Tuesday.

Senator Richard Blumenthal met with refugees at a summer learning English class. He says the language skills will help them become contributing members of the community.

“This kind of program is essential to people who are seeking refuge and asylum in this country, escaping danger and persecution across the globe. Learning our language and skills that will make them part of our community and that is so valuable,” the Senator said.

IRIS also provides a “Mommy and Me” English class for refugee mothers and their babies.