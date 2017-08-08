Sen. Blumenthal meets refugees at summer learning English class in New Haven

WTNH.com Staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven organization that helps refugees got a special visitor on Tuesday.

Senator Richard Blumenthal met with refugees at a summer learning English class. He says the language skills will help them become contributing members of the community.

“This kind of program is essential to people who are seeking refuge and asylum in this country, escaping danger and persecution across the globe. Learning our language and skills that will make them part of our community and that is so valuable,” the Senator said.

IRIS also provides a “Mommy and Me” English class for refugee mothers and their babies.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s