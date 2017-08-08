Sheriff: Escaped Ohio rape suspect kills self at family home

Related Coverage Federal officials join search for rape suspect who escaped

ANTWERP, Ohio (AP) — A rape suspect who overpowered an Ohio sheriff’s deputy to escape a transport van has killed himself during a police standoff, ending a manhunt.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Branden Lee Powell shot himself Monday night at his parents’ home near Antwerp, roughly 70 miles southwest of Toledo, near the Indiana line. Officers determined Powell was in a crawl space and say they tried unsuccessfully to persuade him to surrender.

Investigators say Powell stole a gun from the deputy he overpowered during a Friday trip from a psychiatric hospital to a county jail.

Powell jumped over a seat wearing leg shackles and handcuffs and put the deputy in a headlock, causing the van to crash. Authorities say Powell forced the deputy to remove the restraints and fled.

