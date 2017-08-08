Shooting suspect in custody after pursuit, vehicle accident in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting suspect is in custody after a pursuit and vehicle accident in the Capitol City on Tuesday.

According to Hartford Police, Sigourney Street at the Interstate-84 ramps were closed on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say they took a shooting suspect into custody after a pursuit and a minor vehicle accident. Officers also say they recovered a gun.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or any further details about the shooting.

