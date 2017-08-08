Shooting suspect in custody after pursuit, vehicle accident in Hartford

By Published:
Courtesy: Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley of the Hartford Police Department.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting suspect is in custody after a pursuit and vehicle accident in the Capitol City on Tuesday.

2017 08 08hartfordroadclosed1 Shooting suspect in custody after pursuit, vehicle accident in Hartford
Courtesy: Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley of the Hartford Police Department.

According to Hartford Police, Sigourney Street at the Interstate-84 ramps were closed on Tuesday afternoon.

2017 08 08hartfordroadclosed2 Shooting suspect in custody after pursuit, vehicle accident in Hartford
Courtesy: Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley of the Hartford Police Department.

Officers say they took a shooting suspect into custody after a pursuit and a minor vehicle accident. Officers also say they recovered a gun.

2017 08 08hartfordroadclosed3 Shooting suspect in custody after pursuit, vehicle accident in Hartford
Courtesy: Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley of the Hartford Police Department.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or any further details about the shooting.

2017 08 08hartfordroadclosed5 Shooting suspect in custody after pursuit, vehicle accident in Hartford
Courtesy: Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley of the Hartford Police Department.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s