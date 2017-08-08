Torrington woman charged with selling heroin associated with untimely death

Crystal Mahoney

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Torrington woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly selling the heroin that led to the death of a 24-man-old man back in May.

Police say 33-year-old Crystal Mahoney was charged with Sale of Narcotics. The arrest was made after a lengthy investigation revealed that heroin Mahoney sold was found to be associated with the untimely death of Josh Buyak in Torrington on May 11th.

Mahoney was held on a $150,000 bond. It’s unclear if she’ll face any other charges in the death.

