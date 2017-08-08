Town plans landfill upgrades to tackle recurring stench

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Officials in a Connecticut town say they have a solution to the periodic stench emanating from a commercial landfill, which residents say can range from “rotten eggs” to “hot garbage.”

The Hartford Courant reports that Manchester officials recently announced a plan to add new gas collections wells at the landfill. The wells help to contain and burn off pungent gases produced by the breakdown of trash and debris.

The wells are scheduled to be finished during the winter, hopefully bringing relief by spring. The town has received grant money from the state to pay the estimated $750,000 construction costs.

The town has taken other steps to combat foul smells, including adding an odor-neutralizing chemical to sewer sludge that is buried at the landfill.

