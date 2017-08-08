Truck severely damaged in oil spill fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire involving an oil spill severely damaged a truck on I-84 east bound by exit 49 in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

Though the truck was badly burned, the driver was not injured and Connecticut State Police say there were no injuries at all.

The fire, which occurred in downtown Hartford, was put out by the Hartford Police Department and the exit 49 off-ramp remains closed until further notice.

Connecticut State Police also advise drivers to reduce their speed as they approach the off-ramp.