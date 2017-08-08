UNH named one of the Nation’s Best Colleges

Related Coverage Stretch Your Dollar: Online tools that save you money on back to school shopping

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local university received a positive review on Tuesday.

The University of New Haven was named one of the Nation’s Best Colleges by the 2018 Princeton Review.

This is the second year in a row UNH has been included in the prestigious college guide. Around 15 percent of the 2,500 four-year colleges are included in the publication which has been published annually since 1992.

The ranking lists are based on the Princeton Review’s surveys of college students.