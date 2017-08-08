Utility pole fire causes power outage in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Power is back on for some people in New Haven Tuesday after a morning fire caused a blackout.

According to United Illuminating, at around 6 a.m., a telephone pole on Middletown Avenue caught fire causing wires to come down.

That left about 1,200 customers without power for a few hours Tuesday morning.

Middletown Avenue was also shut down, as emergency crews worked to repair the pole. That road has since reopened.

Officials think the incident could have been weather related.