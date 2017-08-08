Washington state city to vote on sanctuary city status

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Georgia Cordova of El Paso, Texas, center, joins other protesters as they take part in a No Ban, No Wall rally to support the rights of immigrants and oppose a border wall and support sanctuary cities at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Immigrant activists who lived under a now-overturned anti-“sanctuary cities” law in Arizona that empowered police to inquire about peoples’ immigration status during routine interactions like traffic stops are visiting Texas to offer tips on how to cope with similar restrictions the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature recently approved. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(WTNH) — A city in Washington state will soon get the chance to decide the fate of its current sanctuary status.

On Monday night, a city council voted in favor of a resolution that allows voters to determine whether or not they should remain a sanctuary city.

Respect Washington, a non-profit organization, submitted a petition that led to this upcoming vote.

City officials approved the immigration status earlier this year. It prevents city officials from asking people about their religion or their immigration status.

The issue will be on the ballot in November.

