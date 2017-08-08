Washington state city to vote on sanctuary city status

Related Coverage Chicago to file federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities threat

(WTNH) — A city in Washington state will soon get the chance to decide the fate of its current sanctuary status.

On Monday night, a city council voted in favor of a resolution that allows voters to determine whether or not they should remain a sanctuary city.

Respect Washington, a non-profit organization, submitted a petition that led to this upcoming vote.

City officials approved the immigration status earlier this year. It prevents city officials from asking people about their religion or their immigration status.

The issue will be on the ballot in November.