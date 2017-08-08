Willimantic Police: Man shot on Pleasant Street

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Willimantic on Monday night.

Police say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 503 Pleasant Street. That’s where they found a male victim who sustained gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition. Police have not released his identity as this time.

Police say this is an isolated incident and that there should be no safety concern for the public. They did not say if there were any suspects or arrests made.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 860-465-3135.