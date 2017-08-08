Yale-New Haven ranked among top U.S. hospitals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale-New Haven Hospital is among the top hospitals in the nation.
That’s according to an annual survey done U.S. News and World Reports.
Out of 5,000 facilities, Yale-New Haven ranks nationally in nine specialties. That ranking is based on data that includes factors like death rates and patient safety.
Yale-New Haven finished among the best in psychiatry, geriatrics, pulmonology, ear, nose and throat, nuerology, neuro-surgery, urology, diabetes, and edocrinology.