Yale-New Haven ranked among top U.S. hospitals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale-New Haven Hospital is among the top hospitals in the nation.

That’s according to an annual survey done U.S. News and World Reports.

Out of 5,000 facilities, Yale-New Haven ranks nationally in nine specialties. That ranking is based on data that includes factors like death rates and patient safety.

Yale-New Haven finished among the best in psychiatry, geriatrics, pulmonology, ear, nose and throat, nuerology, neuro-surgery, urology, diabetes, and edocrinology.