1 dead, 6 hurt after gunmen open fire along Chicago street

(ABC News) — Police say several gunmen opened fire on a group of people standing on a Chicago sidewalk, killing a man and wounding six other people.

Police say the shooting happened late Tuesday along a street in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood, about two blocks from police headquarters. The attackers approached the group on foot before firing.

Authorities say the man who was killed was 28-year-old Alfred Mitchell Jr., of Chicago. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The six survivors, including five women, were treated for gunshot wounds to the knees, legs or buttocks. They range in age from 21 to 46 years old.

No one has been arrested in the attack.