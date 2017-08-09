1 dead after being hit by Amtrak train in Maryland

By Published:
- FILE - Amtrak trains (Photo: Twitter / LtFoley)

(ABC News) — Service on a commuter rail line that connects Maryland and the District of Columbia is experiencing delays after a person was fatally struck by an Amtrak train.

News outlets report that the person was struck Wednesday morning in Odenton. Service on the MARC Penn Line was temporarily shut down due to police activity, but the Maryland Transit Administration says on Twitter that service is slowly resuming. The transit agency says extensive delays are expected and that trains are bypassing the Odenton station.

The agency says Metro will honor MARC tickets and that MARC’s Camden Line, which also connects Maryland and the District of Columbia, is operating as normal.

