7 juveniles arrested after police chase in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Seven juveniles were arrested after allegedly leading Norwalk Police on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 3:42 a.m., Westport Police informed Norwalk officers about a stolen car that had fled from police into Norwalk along Route 1. A Norwalk officer later saw the GMC Acadia traveling westbound on Westport Avenue near Dry Hill Road and attempted to stop the car. However, police say the driver then accelerated and turned off the headlights. The officer then lost sight of the stolen car. Moments later, other officers saw it traveling northbound on the Route 7 connector but lost sight of it again near exit 3.

Police say when officers arrived at the end of the Route 7 Connector, they saw the vehicle on its side along the shoulder of Grist Mill Road. Police located two males outside and arrested them. Five more males then got out of the car and were also arrested.

An investigation revealed that they were all under 18 years of age and from the New Haven area. They were taken to Norwalk Hospital for an evaluation, although none of them were injured.

Three of the males had an active Take Into Custody Orders in New Haven. One male had an active arrest warrant in New Haven, while another male was reported missing.

One of the males was then arrested for Larceny, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, Interfering with Police Officer, Reckless Operation, Engaging Pursuit and Operating without a License. The other six were charged with Larceny, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny and Interfering.

Police did not release their names because they are under age.

Grist Mill Road was closed 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. while police conducted their investigation.