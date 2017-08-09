8 Minute Meals: Huevos Rancheros

(WTNH)- Angela Baldanza makes a generous dinner for one person getting home after a hard day.

Huevos Rancheros

· Corn tortillas (2 per serving)

· 2 eggs

· Fresh salsa 1 cup

· Cubed avocado 1 cup

· Minced cilantro 1/4 cup

· Hot sauce to taste (optional for kids)

· Refried beans 1 cup

· Sour cream (optional) 1/2 cup

Briefly fry the corn tortillas to soften them.

Add the refried beans, fresh salsa, cubed avocado and top off each tortilla with 2 eggs cooked sunny style up.

Finish with a dash of hot sauce and sprinkling of cilantro.