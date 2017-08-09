8 Minute Meals: Huevos Rancheros

(WTNH)- Angela Baldanza makes a generous dinner for one person getting home after a hard day.
Huevos Rancheros
· Corn tortillas (2 per serving)
· 2 eggs
· Fresh salsa 1 cup
· Cubed avocado 1 cup
· Minced cilantro 1/4 cup
· Hot sauce to taste (optional for kids)
· Refried beans 1 cup
· Sour cream (optional) 1/2 cup
Briefly fry the corn tortillas to soften them.
Add the refried beans, fresh salsa, cubed avocado and top off each tortilla with 2 eggs cooked sunny style up.
Finish with a dash of hot sauce and sprinkling of cilantro.