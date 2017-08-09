8 Minute Meals: Huevos Rancheros

By Published:
 (WTNH)- Angela Baldanza makes a generous dinner for one person getting home after a hard day.

Huevos Rancheros

·         Corn tortillas (2 per serving)
·         2 eggs
·         Fresh salsa 1 cup
·         Cubed avocado  1 cup
·         Minced cilantro 1/4 cup
·         Hot sauce to taste (optional for kids)
·         Refried beans 1 cup
·         Sour cream (optional) 1/2 cup
Briefly fry the corn tortillas to soften them.

Add the refried beans, fresh salsa, cubed avocado and top off each tortilla with 2 eggs cooked sunny style up.

Finish with a dash of hot sauce and sprinkling of cilantro.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s