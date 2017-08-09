Amber Heard announces breakup with Tesla mogul Elon Musk

By Published:
This combination photo shows Elon Musk at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif., left, and actress Amber Heard at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 14, 2016, in Los Angeles. Heard says she has broken up with SpaceX and Tesla mogul Elon Musk. She wrote on Instagram that although she and Musk have ended their romance, they “care deeply for one another and remain close.” Heard says she is going through “difficult, very human times.” (Photo by Evan Agostini, left, and Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amber Heard says she has broken up with billionaire SpaceX and Tesla mogul Elon Musk.

The actress writes on Instagram that although she and Musk have ended their romance, they “care deeply for one another and remain close.” Heard says she is going through “difficult, very human times.”

Both Heard and Musk made their relationship public with Instagram posts in April.

Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized earlier this year. Musk has been married three times, twice to British actress Talulah Riley. He has five sons from another previous marriage.

