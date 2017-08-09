Job Description

Assistant News Director

WTNH News 8 is seeking an experienced Assistant News Director with solid news judgment to join our news team.

JOB SUMMARY: The Assistant News Director assists in strategic planning, big story coverage and in managing daily news content across all of our media platforms. Responsible for ensuring the creative execution and content focus of our newscasts. Works closely with the News Director on staff development and oversight, brand reinforcement and clean execution of our news content.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Supervise newsroom staff including writers/producers/reporters/assignment editors and photographers/editors

Responsible for overseeing newscasts, including evaluating stories, organizing them into a cohesive sequence within a newscast, editorial oversight of producers and reporters, and overseeing writing, production, and timing of broadcast.

Help to define and execute strategic direction for content coverage to meet business objectives.

Manage newsroom, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations for all of our media platforms.

Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all screens, on air and digital.

Ensure that we write, produce and edit material that appeals to targeted audiences.

Contribute unique story ideas that reflect our brand goals and promise to our audience

Work with promotions to ensure continuity and strong promotions

Schedule staff and manage/approve time cards for staff that includes members of the AFTRA and NABET Collective Bargaining Units

Oversight of closed captioning compliance

Represent station at community events

Other duties as assigned

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

* Must be able to interact well with newsroom staff, including digital, as well as fellow news managers, promotions, production and engineering staff

* Ability to write clear, compelling broadcast copy

*Ability to work closely with our promotions and digital teams

* Detail oriented.

* Strong verbal, written, and analytical skills.

*Strong knowledge of newsroom computer systems and broadcast production equipment

* Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.

*Ability to thrive under pressure and to be a strong leader in the newsroom

* May be required to work additional hours/days if news events warrant

Education/Experience: Bachelor’s Degree in Communications or broadcast journalism or the equivalent. At least 5 years of experience in television or radio broadcast/production.

Training/Equipment: Utilize state-of-the-art broadcast and digital technology.

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures and the demands of breaking news, which can happen at any time. Some travel may be required.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

