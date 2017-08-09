Complainant retracts statement regarding alleged sexual assault at Jennings Beach

Related Coverage Fairfield Police search for suspect in Jennings Beach sex assault

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police say an investigation has revealed no evidence to corroborate a reported victim’s account of a sexual assault at Jennings Beach earlier this month.

According to police, on Aug. 1st, a sexual assault was reported to officials.

While investigating, police were unable to find any evidence to confirm the 18-year-old complainant’s account. Following further investigation, the complainant retracted her statement and confirmed she was not a victim of sexual assault nor any other crime.

Police say despite the outcome of this incident, crime victims are encouraged to come forward and contact officials with any concerns.