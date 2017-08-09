Connecticut Open tournament director celebrating 20 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Open is right around the corner, and tennis stars are preparing to take the court ahead of the tournament. We were joined by the tournament director on CTStyle who is celebrating a milestone this year.

Teresa Dufour and Ryan Kristafer sat down and chatted with Anne Worcester, who is celebrating 20 years as the tournament director.

The event is taking place at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale in New Haven, CT from August 18-26, 2017.

For more information on the Connecticut Open click here.