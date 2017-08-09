Cruisin’ Connecticut – Groovy ‘Woofstock’ Festival Benefits Animal Shelter

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Branford, home of the 2017 ‘Woofstock’ festival.

The event is being held this Saturday, August 12th on the Branford Green. The event is organized by and benefits the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter of Branford.

Organizer Laura Burban explains the great work the shelter is doing:

We have a lot of great animals here… We have a bunch of dogs. We have hound mixes, lab mixes, and a few pit bull mixes, and then we have cats and bunnies, rabbits. Pretty much anything you’re looking for, we can accommodate your needs.”

You can bring your pets to ‘Woofstock’ too:

That’s one of the biggest things about this event is we want people to come out and bring their pets and enjoy the day. Come sit on the green and listen to some music, and enjoy some great food – just hang out with us to support the animal shelter.”

There will be a full day of events:

To kick off the event, we have our woofwalk, and then our hippie dog costume contest. There was a German Shepard who won last year that actually had dreadlocks. He was in total garb for the day.”

Learn more about the event, here, and visit the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter: 749 E Main St, Branford, CT 06405

