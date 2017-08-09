11-year-old backs car into home, pins father between car and tree in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders were on the scene of an accident on James Street and Grand Avenue in New Haven on Wednesday night.

According to police, a little after 5:15 p.m., police were called to the scene where an 11-year-old girl hit her father and a house after she reversed a car. Police say the mother says the father was teaching the girl how to drive. She told News 8 that when the car went into reverse, the father tried to stop it.

The 11-year-old girl’s father was pinned between the car and a tree and was taken to the hospital. At the time of the incident, police say the man was alert and conscious, but they say the man’s injuries became more severe and is now in surgery at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The 11-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital for observation, officials say.

The New Haven Fire Department was called to the scene as well, since a gas line or meter was struck, according to police.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.