Drug aimed at treating ALS approved by federal government

(WTNH) — A new drug to treat ALS will soon be available in the United States.

The federal government has approved Radicava as a drug to be used for treatment of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

The infusion therapy was developed in Japan and has been very effective thus far.

The mother of the man who inspired the ice bucket challenge has been working to get it approved.

It is the first drug to treat ALS that’s been approved in 20 years.

