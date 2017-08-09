Family uses faith to remember Ben Callahan

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This week marks one month since 10-year-old Ben Callahan drowned in the Branford River. He was swimming with his two brothers at the time.

The three boys were inseparable and were always seen around town.

On Wednesday, Anne Craig sat down with the family. She says their story of grief is one of inspiration on how their faith is bringing them a sense of peace amid their loss.

The Callahan backyard has always been one full of play and laughter still flows freely, but the void of 10-year-old Ben Callahan not being here is always felt.

“In the slow moments, it’s hard. When we aren’t doing things, it’s easy to get choked up,” said Dave Callahan, Ben’s father.

Dave Callahan always called his boys by their birth order, 1, 2, 3…Cooper, 11, Ben, 10 and Scout, 9, a tight knit tribe.

Related Content: Vigil held for 10-year-old boy who died in Branford River

On July 7th, the trio asked their parents if they could go swim in the Branford River, something they often did.

With their parents’ permission, they came here to Tayber Drive, but a whirl pull near the storm pipe suddenly pulled them in. Scout tried to fight getting sucked in and Ben tried to help him.

“I was hanging on for a very long time. I slipped and I was done going under, Ben was hanging on,” Scout said.

Scout was able to come out on the other side and ran to grab his oldest brother’s hand.

And that storm pipe runs every day, comforting others.

Related Content: Hidden dangers near culverts

“It’s not a source of pain. We see people there every night. There’s still people down there. We see people there every night. We stop and we give hugs. New people, not the same group over and over.”

Callahan says his family’s faith and unquestioning belief in Heaven has brought them peace.

“You know when [you] die, you are going to heaven if you know Jesus…heaven because we went to church every Sunday and he believed in Jesus.”

This father says he felt he was living such a blessed life with this three boys and even now with two, he still feels blessed to have had Ben while he did.

“If God came to me ten years ago, I’m going to give you three amazing little people, but I might need to take one back to further my glory, do you want it, of course you’d say yeah!” said Dave.