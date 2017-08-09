Farro salad perfect for a summer picnic

NEW HAVEN, (WTNH) — Summer is still in full swing, and that means BB’s are still taking up your weekend nights. So what better way to end the summer with some great food that won’t make you feed guilty.

Reigstered Dietitian Courtney Huggins stopped by CTStyle this afternoon to talk about how to use different whole grains when we cook.

Huggins showed us how to make a Farro Salad with StopRite from Home. Farro is packed with fiber, protein and vitamin, and it’s a great side dish for summer BBQ or picnics. Incorporating fruits and vegetables into your starchy side dishes is an easy way to lighten them up.

You can check out ShopRite for a location near you, you can also find out more information about their Shop from home feature.