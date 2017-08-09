Former Farmington psychologist charged with sexually assaulting patient

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Farmington psychologist was arrested on Wednesday accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his clients.

Dr. Daniel Affrunti, 67, of Farmington, was charged with 12 counts of second degree sexual assault. The 19-year-old female victim reported to Farmington Police in September 2015 that she was a victim of sexual assault. According to police, the incident occurred in Affrunti’s office and he was the suspect. During the investigation, Affrunti’s license to practice therapy in Connecticut had lapsed and the victim chose not to press charges at that time.

In June 2017, the same victim reported to police that she had been in an on-going sexual relationship with Affrunti in 2016. The investigation performed by police showed that the victim was in fact a former patient of his, and that she was emotionally dependent on him.

Affrunti was arrested on Wednesday and was present in court.