Hartford Police search for Popeye’s burglar

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are searching for a man who they say burglarized a Popeye’s Restaurant early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the complainant reported that upon opening the restaurant, she discovered the drive-thru drawer open and empty. She told police that $500 in currency was missing and an Apple iPad that was used for Uber orders was also damaged.

The complainant told police she was able to review the restaurant’s security footage, which showed the suspect entered through an unsecured rear door. The suspect then proceeded to the drive-thru register window around 3:40 a.m.

Officers are describing the suspect as a heavy set man wearing white pants, black gloves and a black mask.

If you have any information that may be able to help officers with their investigation, you are asked to call them.