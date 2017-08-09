Industrial worker suffers life-threatening injury in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An employee at an industrial forge facility suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident on Wednesday.

According to the Southington Fire Department, they were called at 4:23 p.m. after a man was injured in an industrial accident at Rex Forge on Atwater Street.

Officials tell News 8 that an employee of the facility suffered a cut to his head and a serious head injury. They say his injuries are considered life-threatening.

LifeStar was called in to help the worker, however, first responders at the scene decided that transport by ground was a better option. The worker was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Police say OSHA was notified and are conducting an investigation into the incident.