(WTNH) — Krispy Kreme is getting ready for the upcoming solar eclipse.

The donut maker is blotting out the golden glow of its glazed donut just like the moon will blot out the light of the sun.

Participating Krispy Kreme shops will lay a chocolate coating over the donut’s original glaze.

The eclipse will be visible in parts of the country on Aug. 21st.

