Mass. Police issue AMBER Alert for 3-year-old girl from Worcester taken by her mom

(WTNH) — Police in Massachusetts have issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl from Worcester on Wednesday night.

According to the AMBER alert, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Ella Abbott was taken from 339 Greenwood Street in Worcester by her mother, Leeann Rickheit. Rickheit made threats to harm the child on Wednesday night, police say.

Officers are describing Ella Abbott as a 3-year-old white female with brown hair, brown eyes. They say she is 3 feet all and weighs approximately 40 pounds. Officers say she was last seen wearing a purple or dark colored top.

Police say Leeann Rickheit is described as a 38-year-old white female with light brown hair and blue eyes. They say she is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Officials believe Rickheit is driving a blue 2007 Hyundai Sonata bearing a Massachusetts registration of 4PG367. They say she has history in the Charlton area and was thought to be recently traveling on the Mass. Pike in that area.

If you see either of them or if you have information as to their whereabouts, please call Worcester Police Department at (508) 799-8606 or dial 911.