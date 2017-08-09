Mass. Police issue AMBER Alert for 3-year-old girl from Worcester taken by her mom

By Published:
Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

(WTNH) — Police in Massachusetts have issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl from Worcester on Wednesday night.

According to the AMBER alert, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Ella Abbott was taken from 339 Greenwood Street in Worcester by her mother, Leeann Rickheit. Rickheit made threats to harm the child on Wednesday night, police say.

Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

Officers are describing Ella Abbott as a 3-year-old white female with brown hair, brown eyes. They say she is 3 feet all and weighs approximately 40 pounds. Officers say she was last seen wearing a purple or dark colored top.

Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

Police say Leeann Rickheit is described as a 38-year-old white female with light brown hair and blue eyes. They say she is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Officials believe Rickheit is driving a blue 2007 Hyundai Sonata bearing a Massachusetts registration of 4PG367. They say she has  history in the Charlton area and was thought to be recently traveling on the Mass. Pike in that area.

Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

If you see either of them or if you have information as to their whereabouts, please call Worcester Police Department at (508) 799-8606 or dial 911.

