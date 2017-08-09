National Book Lovers Day celebrated August 9th

(WTNH) — You might want to put those laptops and smartphones aside.
Wednesday is National Book Lovers Day!
Here are some interesting tidbits about the history of books.
Related Content: Wisconsin library has kids read fines to pay up
Long before the day when people could get e-books on Kindles and Nooks, books first used calf skin or parchment for pages.
Original book covers were created with wood and usually leather-covered.
So, to celebrate, maybe grab a favorite book from the shelf of your local library and escape for a couple of hours.