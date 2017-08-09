National Book Lovers Day celebrated August 9th

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — You might want to put those laptops and smartphones aside.

Wednesday is National Book Lovers Day!

Here are some interesting tidbits about the history of books.

Long before the day when people could get e-books on Kindles and Nooks, books first used calf skin or parchment for pages.

Original book covers were created with wood and usually leather-covered.

So, to celebrate, maybe grab a favorite book from the shelf of your local library and escape for a couple of hours.

