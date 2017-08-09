New Haven street gang bust, 6 men now behind bars

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Karen Tucker and her family call Newhallville home and work. Her family owns two daycare buildings on the corner of Newhall and Goodrich Streets. Sitting on the border of New Haven and Hamden, it’s no secret it can be a rough neighborhood.

“I do hear something a couple of times a week. Cars racing, the ambulance or the police running down the street,” said Tucker.

On Wednesday, Karen is feeling a little safer after 6 members of a gang called the Goodrich Street Boys, also known as the GSB, are locked up and off the streets.

“It makes me feel good even though knowing that I can’t see it, I don’t know what’s going on, somebody else is looking out for our best. So, that’s good,” said Tucker.

The arrests are the result of a year long investigation. Investigators looked into 40 unsolved shootings in the City of New Haven and 18 of those could be traced back to the same three guns, all possessed by members of the GSB.

“It’s a big deal,” said Assistant Chief of Police Archie Generoso. “This is a collaboration between the U.S. Attorney’s Office, between the State’s Attorney’s Office, ATF, our Shooting Task Force and a number of other entities within the city,” said Generoso.

Generoso said the arrests are proof that a crackdown on city streets is working.

“We are under this year as far as shootings at the same time last year. We’re below last year’s number. We’re also below our last year’s homicide numbers and our shooting, shots fired complaints are down about 16 percent,” he said.

Police say while most of the GSB related shootings are targeted at other gangs, the group is also known to distribute drugs like crack cocaine and heroin on city streets.

“We’re out there looking for you and if you’re involved in gun violence we’re gonna get you. These six young people thought that they were not gonna be brought to justice. We proved them wrong,” said Generoso.

Police arrested 19-year-old Milton Westley also known as Reese, 20-year-old Clifford Brodie also known as Cliff G, 25-year-old Sedale Pervis also known as Scope, 20-year-old Dejuan Ward also known as Hot Boi, 18-year-old Michael Belle also known as MB and 20-year-old Michael Via also known as Mike Live.

According to officials, they are all facing racketeering conspiracy and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and/or drug trafficking crime charges. Ward and Brodie are also being charged with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering, specifically attempted murder and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Pervis is charged with knowing transfer of a firearm for use in a crime of violence, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Ward is charged with receipt of a firearm by an individual who is addicted to a controlled substance and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Westley and Brodie are charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and crack cocaine. Brodie and Belle are charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of marijuana.