Newington girl wins big at Junior Olympics

(WTNH)- She’s just 9 years old and she’s already breaking records on the track! D’Asia Duncan is a junior Olympian from Newington. She just brought home 3 medals from the Junior Olympics in Detroit. She’s also a 2017 5 times All-American. Besides track and field, D’Asia is also an accomplished dancer and involved with student government.
