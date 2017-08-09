No parking and road closures in Groton and Stonington

Related Coverage Steamboat Sabino returns to Mystic River after multi-year restoration

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Groton and Stonington police have announced temporary no parking orders and road closures.

The two departments have announced the issuance of a temporary no parking order and road closures for Saturday, Aug. 12th, and Sunday, Aug. 13th, in downtown Mystic. This is in conjunction with the Mystic Art Festival.

The temporary no parking order includes parts of the following streets:

In Stonington:

East Main Street from the Drawbridge to Broadway Avenue

Cottrell Street

Holmes Street from East Main Street to Church Street

Willow Street from Washington Street to Church Street

Broadway Ave from Church Street to Roosevelt Avenue

In Groton:

West Main Street from the Drawbridge to Bank Street

Water Street from West Main Street to New London Road

High Street between New London Road and West Main Street

New London Road between West Main Street and Latham Street

Bank Street

Cliff Street West of Pearl Street

Edgecomb Street extending a portion of the road west, from Burrows Street

Vehicles parked in these designated areas will be towed at owner’s expense.