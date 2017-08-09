No parking and road closures in Groton and Stonington

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Groton and Stonington police have announced temporary no parking orders and road closures.

The two departments have announced the issuance of a temporary no parking order and road closures for Saturday, Aug. 12th, and Sunday, Aug. 13th, in downtown Mystic. This is in conjunction with the Mystic Art Festival.

The temporary no parking order includes parts of the following streets:

In Stonington:

  • East Main Street from the Drawbridge to Broadway Avenue
  • Cottrell Street
  • Holmes Street from East Main Street to Church Street
  • Willow Street from Washington Street to Church Street
  • Broadway Ave from Church Street to Roosevelt Avenue

In Groton:

  • West Main Street from the Drawbridge to Bank Street
  • Water Street from West Main Street to New London Road
  • High Street between New London Road and West Main Street
  • New London Road between West Main Street and Latham Street
  • Bank Street
  • Cliff Street West of Pearl Street
  • Edgecomb Street extending a portion of the road west, from Burrows Street

Vehicles parked in these designated areas will be towed at owner’s expense.

