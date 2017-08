MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from North Haven is facing charges on Wednesday for allegedly attacking a woman in Milford.

Police say they arrested 42-year-old Salmon Jaser on Tuesday afternoon.

Jaser is accused of punching a woman in the face multiple times at a business on New Haven Avenue.

Police say when the woman tried calling 911, Jaser took the phone from her and took off.

Officers found him shortly afterwards.