Norwich Police investigate burned soccer goals at city park

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — More than a dozen soccer nets in Norwich were destroyed after catching fire.

Police are investigating exactly how that could have happened and if someone may have set the fire.

This is what is left of the 16 soccer goals, which were destroyed. You can see the burnt ground. Those burnt goals were removed, but still mangled ones are left here in the woods. The netting and the PVC piping are what caught on fire.

The head of the Norwich Parks and Recreation Department tells News 8 that people saw smoke coming from the area in Raymod “Cit” Ouellet Park and they called firefighters. When the firefighters arrived, they found a pile of goals, which were set on fire. They were able to put out the fires, but the investigation has just begun.

The city owns the park so they take care of it, but this is the P.A.L soccer field so the Police Athletic League is the one who actually owns the goals and will have to replace them.

“It’s just unfortunate because the kids use it every day and it’s summer time and so it’s too bad they have nothing better to do, you know” said Mike Boucher of Norwich.

Police are now investigating this vandalism and of course, these goals will have to be replaced for the kids who play on this field. We’re told they’re very young kids.