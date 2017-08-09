Pilot program to fight opioid crisis lands in Griswold

By Published:
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an epidemic of addiction and abuse tied to these powerful opioids drugs, the CDC is urging general doctors to try physical therapy, exercise and over-the-counter pain medications before turning to painkillers for chronic pain. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — The opioid crisis has hit communities big and small across the state and now the eastern Connecticut town of Griswold and its borough of Jewett City will be the site of a pilot program, which could have far reaching effects.

The program is called the CRISIS Initiative, which stands for Connection to Recovery through Intervention, Support and Initiating Services. The program is aimed at helping people immediately enter into treatment programs after they’ve been arrested, have voluntarily come forward seeking help, or have been identified by family members.

The program is funded through a $1.5 million grant from the federal Department of Justice and is expected to also be expanded into neighboring towns.

Licensed clinical social worker Jonathan Luysterborghs is working out of Troop E in Montville.

Anyone seeking help can walk into the barracks or call their resident state trooper’s office to be connected with Luysterborghs who works for the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. He will help them find treatment immediately.

A similar program was started at Lawrence & Memorial hospital where addiction counselors are on hand for patients recovering from overdoses. They offer counseling and immediate help to get those willing into treatment programs.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s