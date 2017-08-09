Pilot program to fight opioid crisis lands in Griswold

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — The opioid crisis has hit communities big and small across the state and now the eastern Connecticut town of Griswold and its borough of Jewett City will be the site of a pilot program, which could have far reaching effects.

The program is called the CRISIS Initiative, which stands for Connection to Recovery through Intervention, Support and Initiating Services. The program is aimed at helping people immediately enter into treatment programs after they’ve been arrested, have voluntarily come forward seeking help, or have been identified by family members.

The program is funded through a $1.5 million grant from the federal Department of Justice and is expected to also be expanded into neighboring towns.

Licensed clinical social worker Jonathan Luysterborghs is working out of Troop E in Montville.

Anyone seeking help can walk into the barracks or call their resident state trooper’s office to be connected with Luysterborghs who works for the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. He will help them find treatment immediately.

A similar program was started at Lawrence & Memorial hospital where addiction counselors are on hand for patients recovering from overdoses. They offer counseling and immediate help to get those willing into treatment programs.