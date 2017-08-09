Plainfield Man indicted for producing child pornography

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield man is facing charges after he allegedly produced child pornography earlier this year.

Officials say 30-year-old Ryan Stone of Plainfield saw a returned indictment for one count of production of child pornography on Wednesday. The indictment alleges that between March 30 and April 1, 2017, Stone used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a video.

As the investigation continued, the Plainfield Police Department obtained a search and seizure warrant and was able to locate the videos and pictures. Investigators determined that Stone had actually produced the videos himself.

If convicted of the offense, Stone faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of life in prison. Stone has been in state custody since April 18 when he was arrested for criminal trespass

and criminal violation of a restraining order by the Plainfield Police Department.

Based on these facts, the Plainfield Police Department requested the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security in an effort to federally prosecute Stone.