Plainville schools employee arrested for alleged embezzlement

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville schools employee is under arrest and is facing embezzlement charges.

Police say 59-year-old Maria Bourlogiannis stole more than $40,000 from the Plainville Board of Education. She worked in the accounts payable department and was placed under arrest on Aug. 1st.

Bourlogiannis is facing several charges, including one count of Larceny in the First Degree and 10 counts of Forgery.

She was released on a $50,000 non-surety bond and will appear in court on Aug. 21st.