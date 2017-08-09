Police identify man fatally shot outside family party

By Published:
(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed while attending a family party in Connecticut last week.

Police say 32-year-old Gabriel Pereira, of Hartford, was shot in the head in New Britain on Aug. 1.

Related: PD: Man shot dead outside New Britain home during party

Capt. Thomas Steck says Pereira was attending a family party and had just stepped outside for some reason when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is believed the shooter was on foot and police do not believe it was a drive-by.

Police say one person was arrested at the scene for disrupting the investigation, but that person is not believed to be the shooter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s