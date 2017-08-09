Police investigate after teen gets shot at, crashes car in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 19-year-old was shot at before he crashed his car in Hartford Wednesday morning.

Police say the teen was traveling west of Norfolk Street at around 10:21 a.m., when he said he was shot at and suffered a possible graze wound to his head. He then crashed his vehicle into a garage at Norfolk and Baltimore Street.

The victim says he got out of the car and flagged down an officer. He then received treatment for his non-life threatening minor injury.

There is no word on if there are any suspects at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Police say the victim had an existing warrant for his arrest in Hartford.