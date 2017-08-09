Police release identities of driver, passengers in fatal Plymouth accident

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have released the identities of all eight of the males that were involved in a fatal car accident in Plymouth on July 29th.

According to police, there were eight males in the vehicle at the time of the accident, ranging in age from 15 to 19 years old.

Related Content: Community remembers teen killed in Plymouth car crash

Officers identified the deceased teenage boy as 17-year-old Vincent Cammarata of Watertown. First responders say he was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital after being flown there by LifeStar.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified by police as 18-year-old Hunter Pero of Watertown, police say.

Related Content: Teen killed in Plymouth car crash identified

According to officials, the other adult passengers have been identified as 18-year-old Jared Rollo of Watertown, 18-year-old Dan Desanto of Watertown and 19-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez of Southington.

Officers tell News 8 that there were three male juveniles also in the car. They say the three juveniles are from Southington and Watertown.

Related Content: 1 teen killed, several others injured in car crash

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the accident, however, the conclusive results are pending until the reconstruction of the accident is complete.