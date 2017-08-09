Sen. Blumenthal calling for group to combat tick-bourne diseases

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the tick population getting worse, one Connecticut senator is looking to address the diseases the insects can carry.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is now pushing for federal efforts to form a “tick-bourne disease working group.”

It would require the Department of Health and Human Services to support research on tick-bourne diseases and work with doctors to make sure patients are getting the care they need.

