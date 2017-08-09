Small business networking event to be held in New Haven Wednesday

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Small business owners and prospective owners will have the chance to attend a networking event in the Elm City Wednesday night.

The event, hosted by the city’s Small Business Development Center, will feature two industry professionals as guest speakers who have more than 50 years of combined business experience. Organizers say the event, “will advance the center’s spirit of entrepreneurship to foster new ‘job creators’ in every corner of the city.”

The networking event is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. at 316 Dixwell Avenue.

