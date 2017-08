STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police in Stratford are asking the public for help in identifying a woman wanted in a theft and fraud incident.

Police released a photo of a suspect on Wednesday, who they say is wanted for questioning in regards to a larceny and fraud incident. No other details of the alleged crime were given.

Surveillance cameras captured the woman at a Walgreens store in Stratford on July 26th.

Police ask anyone who can identify the woman to contact detectives at 203-385-4127.