Survey ranks top high schools in Connecticut

WTNH.com staff Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

(WTNH) — If you are looking for the best public high schools in Connecticut, look no further than Fairfield County.

That is according to Niche.com‘s annual survey.

New Canaan High School took the top spot on the list followed by Staples High in Westport, Greenwich High School, Darien High School, and Weston High.

Ranking factors look at state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT scores, and teacher quality.

The survey also ranked the top private schools in Connecticut.

Topping the list was Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, followed by The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Hopkins Schools in New Haven, Kent School, and Greenwich Academy.

