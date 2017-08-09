Task-force may make ticks bite less in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In case you couldn’t tell, this year’s tick season has been terrible!

“We’ve had instances of ticks where we’ve had to pull them off, like six at a time,” mentioned Allison Lehner of Hamden.

And once those ticks are pulled off pets or people, they’re often sent here to the tick testing facility in New Haven. Not surprisingly, the lab has been extremely busy this year.

Dr. Theodore Andreadis, Director, Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station notes, “Since February, we have tested some 5,000 ticks that have been submitted by residents of the state of Connecticut.”

Call it the perfect combination with a mild winter and a rainy spring, but tick population and Lyme Disease infection rates have skyrocketed. Because of that, Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke Wednesday about just how big this issue is.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “We’re here to sound the alarm. People ought to be more careful than ever. Take precaution when you go into fields or woods.”

But precaution is only just the start, so the senator cosponsored an act that will soon provide more funding for research and diagnosis of tick borne diseases.

It will provide for a working group of experts, researches, physicians, and patients because they deserve a seat at the table too.

But don’t forget, for the sake of your family and pets, knowing how to avoid ticks is the most important thing!

Additionally, it’s also important to realize that ticks are not only located right in the middle of the woods. Think of it this way, any location that a mouse can hide out even in a suburban or city area, a tick is not far behind!