Tax Free Week approaching for Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attention Connecticut shoppers, get ready for Tax Free Week! Here is what you should know before you go out shopping.

Tax Free Week runs from Aug. 20th through the 26th.

Most clothing items and footwear under $100 are exempt from Connecticut sales tax.

For items costing more than $100, sales tax is calculated on the full purchase price.

The state expects shoppers to save about $4.1 million in tax payments during the week.